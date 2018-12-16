Wine Glass Painting Class

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY! We'll provide all the supplies and our collection of finished glasses for inspiration! We'll show you the tips and tricks to painting glass and guide you through this very personalized, functional work of art! Come enjoy a couple hours of glass art, food, wine, and fun!



Must be 21 years of age or older.



Food and drink may be purchased at the event. (No Outside Food or Beverage)

Fee: $40