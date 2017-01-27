Wine Education Series: Fermentation 101

|Location:
|AniChe Cellars Hood River
|Map:
|301 Oak Street, Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|8443449010
|Email:
|sara@anichecellars.com
|All Dates:
Wine Education Series: Fermentation 101Our monthly wine classes are starting up again this January 27th from 4pm-6pm, and we're talking fermentation.
Fermentation 101: Class will include more in-depth knowledge of wine fermentation, the chemical reactions taking place, and the challenges and rewards of fermenting. Wine tasting examples are included. $35 per person, $30 for club members.
email to reserve your spot in this class! sara@anichecellars.com
Fee: $35
