Location:AniChe Cellars Hood River
Map:301 Oak Street, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 8443449010
Email:sara@anichecellars.com
All Dates:Jan 27, 2017 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Wine Education Series: Fermentation 101

Our monthly wine classes are starting up again this January 27th from 4pm-6pm, and we're talking fermentation.

Fermentation 101: Class will include more in-depth knowledge of wine fermentation, the chemical reactions taking place, and the challenges and rewards of fermenting. Wine tasting examples are included. $35 per person, $30 for club members.

email to reserve your spot in this class! sara@anichecellars.com

 

Fee: $35

AniChe Cellars Hood River
AniChe Cellars Hood River 97031 301 Oak Street, Hood River, OR 97031
