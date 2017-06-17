|Location:
|The Backroom at Chehalem
|Map:
|106 South Center Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|(503)538-4700
|Email:
|brittney@chehalemwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.chehalemwines.com/events/2941/
|All Dates:
Wine Dinner with Guest Chef Karl Holl
Join us for a special Wine Dinner in The Backroom featuring guest Chef Karl Holl of Spätzle & Speck.
Don’t miss this evening of phenomenal food perfectly paired with wines selected by our winemaker, Wynne Peterson-Nedry. Only 32 seats available!
-Menu-
Bites:
Crispy Trotter with Pepper Plum Conserva & Borage
Half an Egg, Pickled Potato & Paddlefish Roe
Pesto-marinated Beans wrapped in Summer Squash
Mains:
Greens | Pickled & Roasted Vegetables, Burnt Beets & Sprouted Soil
BLT | Smoked Pork, Lettuce, Tomato-skin Aioli & Green Tomatoes
Spätzle | Chicken Brodo, Poached Breast, Crispy Skin & Burnt-onion Condiment
Panna Cotta | Vanilla Milk, Chocolate Chip Lard Cookie Crumble & Berry Granita
RSVP with brittney@chehalemwines.com
Fee: $75 - General | $65 - Club Members/Industry
Wine-pairing dinner in The Backroom!