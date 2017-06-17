 Calendar Home
Location:The Backroom at Chehalem
Map:106 South Center Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: (503)538-4700
Email:brittney@chehalemwines.com
Website:http://https://www.chehalemwines.com/events/2941/
All Dates:Jun 17, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Wine Dinner with Guest Chef Karl Holl

Join us for a special Wine Dinner in The Backroom featuring guest Chef Karl Holl of Spätzle & Speck.

Don’t miss this evening of phenomenal food perfectly paired with wines selected by our winemaker, Wynne Peterson-Nedry. Only 32 seats available!

-Menu-
Bites:
Crispy Trotter with Pepper Plum Conserva & Borage
Half an Egg, Pickled Potato & Paddlefish Roe
Pesto-marinated Beans wrapped in Summer Squash

Mains:
Greens | Pickled & Roasted Vegetables, Burnt Beets & Sprouted Soil
BLT | Smoked Pork, Lettuce, Tomato-skin Aioli & Green Tomatoes
Spätzle | Chicken Brodo, Poached Breast, Crispy Skin & Burnt-onion Condiment
Panna Cotta | Vanilla Milk, Chocolate Chip Lard Cookie Crumble & Berry Granita
RSVP with brittney@chehalemwines.com

Fee: $75 - General | $65 - Club Members/Industry

Wine-pairing dinner in The Backroom!

The Backroom at Chehalem
