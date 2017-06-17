Wine Dinner with Guest Chef Karl Holl

Join us for a special Wine Dinner in The Backroom featuring guest Chef Karl Holl of Spätzle & Speck.



Don’t miss this evening of phenomenal food perfectly paired with wines selected by our winemaker, Wynne Peterson-Nedry. Only 32 seats available!



-Menu-

Bites:

Crispy Trotter with Pepper Plum Conserva & Borage

Half an Egg, Pickled Potato & Paddlefish Roe

Pesto-marinated Beans wrapped in Summer Squash



Mains:

Greens | Pickled & Roasted Vegetables, Burnt Beets & Sprouted Soil

BLT | Smoked Pork, Lettuce, Tomato-skin Aioli & Green Tomatoes

Spätzle | Chicken Brodo, Poached Breast, Crispy Skin & Burnt-onion Condiment

Panna Cotta | Vanilla Milk, Chocolate Chip Lard Cookie Crumble & Berry Granita

RSVP with brittney@chehalemwines.com

Fee: $75 - General | $65 - Club Members/Industry