Wine Dinner - Full Circle Culinary Series

Join Fairsing Vineyard Thursday, July 26 for a Wine Dinner with an Asian-Inspired menu.



The Full Circle Dinner Series features intimate dining experiences prepared by Chef Rebecca Clarke pairing seasonal and regional cuisine with select flights of estate wines. $100 per Guest / $90 Club.



Seating is limited and reservations are required. RSVP with our tasting room 503.560.8266.