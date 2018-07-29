 Calendar Home
Location:Waterstreet Cafe
Map:610 Water St, Olympia, WA 98501
Phone: 360-709-9090
Email:events@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/205493303483464/
All Dates:Jul 29, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Wine Dinner at Waterstreet Cafe

Olympia and South Sound friends! Please join us for an extraordinary evening at the Waterstreet Cafe in Olympia on Sunday, July 29th. Chefs Ian Weaver and Quinton Chastain will be presenting a 5 course dinner paired with AniChe Wines. Waterstreet has just received its 13th consecutive Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator magazine. Don't miss this extraordinary dinner!

Contact the Waterstreet Cafe directly for reservations: http://www.waterstreetcafeandbar.com/reservations/

 

Fee: $65

