Location:Pfeiffer Winery & Tasting Room
Map:25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 5419982828
Email:wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
Website:http://25040 Jaeg Road
All Dates:Nov 23, 2018 11:00 am - 9:00 pm kickoff at 1:00pm | Friday Night Burgers & Blues of 2018 from 6:00-9:00pm
Nov 24, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Nov 25, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Wine Country Weekend at Pfeiffer Winery
Friday, November 23rd - Sunday, November 25th
Admission is Free. Wine, food and beer available for purchase.

Friday: Don't have tickets to the Civil War Game? We will be showing it on our big screen TV's! Get decked out in your Oregon gear and join us in cheering for your favorite Oregon team ~ kickoff at 1:00pm.

Final Friday Night Burgers & Blues of 2018 from 6:00-9:00pm! Amazing sounds of Darline Jackson's "My Band"~ dance the night away and indulge in one of the best burgers in town by The Zingaro!

Saturday: Riffle rocks the stage from 2-5pm. Chef Billy of The Zingaro returns from 12-5pm with a menu sure to please the palate!

Sunday: Steve Hale performs from 2-5pm. Food to be determined. Please check the website for updates: www.pfeifferwinery.com

~ Wine Tasting ~ Live Music ~ Food ~ Football ~ Specials & More!

Pfeiffer Winery & Tasting Room
Pfeiffer Winery & Tasting Room 25040 25040 Jaeg Road, Junction City, OR 97448
