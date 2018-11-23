Wine Country Weekend at Pfeiffer Winery

Wine Country Weekend at Pfeiffer Winery

Friday, November 23rd - Sunday, November 25th

~ Wine Tasting ~ Live Music ~ Food ~ Football ~ Specials & More!



Admission is Free. Wine, food and beer available for purchase.



Friday: Don't have tickets to the Civil War Game? We will be showing it on our big screen TV's! Get decked out in your Oregon gear and join us in cheering for your favorite Oregon team ~ kickoff at 1:00pm.



Final Friday Night Burgers & Blues of 2018 from 6:00-9:00pm! Amazing sounds of Darline Jackson's "My Band"~ dance the night away and indulge in one of the best burgers in town by The Zingaro!



Saturday: Riffle rocks the stage from 2-5pm. Chef Billy of The Zingaro returns from 12-5pm with a menu sure to please the palate!



Sunday: Steve Hale performs from 2-5pm. Food to be determined. Please check the website for updates: www.pfeifferwinery.com