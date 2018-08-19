|Location:
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
|Map:
70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
|Phone:
(541)-526-5075
|Email:
events@fhcvineyards.com
|Website:
http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
|All Dates:
Wine Club Pick-Up Party
Spend your evening having dinner and a glass of wine out at the winery, while visiting with other wine club members. Wine club shipments will be ready for you to take home at the end of the night. Interested in joining our wine club? Go to faithhopeandcharityevents.com/wine-clubs/ for more information!
If you are a part of the FHC Wine Club, come and join us for the Wine Club Pick Up Party!