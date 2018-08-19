 Calendar Home
Location:Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Map:70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
Phone: (541)-526-5075
Email:events@fhcvineyards.com
Website:http://https://shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com/reservation-events
All Dates:Aug 19, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Wine Club Pick-Up Party

Spend your evening having dinner and a glass of wine out at the winery, while visiting with other wine club members. Wine club shipments will be ready for you to take home at the end of the night. Interested in joining our wine club? Go to faithhopeandcharityevents.com/wine-clubs/ for more information!

If you are a part of the FHC Wine Club, come and join us for the Wine Club Pick Up Party!

Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards
Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards 70450 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne, OR 97760
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS