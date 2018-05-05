 Calendar Home
Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 OR-99W, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/wine-club-blending-sessions/
All Dates:May 5, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Wine Club Blending Sessions

Join us on May 5th for our first ever Wine Club blending session, where the winning Pinot Noir will earn the coveted title of Wine Club exclusive wine. Duck Pond Winemaker, Trevor Chlanda will walk participants through his blending process and discuss how each component imparts its own subtle nuances to a final wine. Teams will then work together to create their master blend. Participants will taste each blend from their session blend blindly and cast their vote for the winning cuvée to represent them in a final “taste-off.”

Starting May 8 through the end of the month, each of the three winning wines will be poured in our tasting room where all guests will have a chance to vote on their favorite blend. The winning wine will become our October 2018 Wine Club Exclusive wine – for members, by members!

Only 90 seats available (30 per session).

Sessions will be held at 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

To reserve your seat please contact Noel Johnson at 503.538.3199 ext. 212, by e-mail at wineclub@duckpondcellars.com, or register in the Tasting Room.

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 OR-99W, Newberg, OR 97132, USA
