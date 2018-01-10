Wine Clarification and Stabilization course

Wine Clarification and Stabilization is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning January 10. Class meets 3:00 to 7:50 pm, Wednesdays. For questions please contact the instructor, Scott Dwyer.



New Chemeketa students go to applyonline.chemeketa.edu. Continuing students can register online at my.chemeketa.edu.

Fee: $431