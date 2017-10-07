 Calendar Home
Location:Historic Old Town Florence
Map:Bay St, Florence, Oregon 97439
Phone: 5419973128
Email:bettina@florencechamber.com
Website:http://https://florencechamber.com/event/wine-chowder-trail-with-great-glass-float-give-away/
All Dates:Oct 7, 2017 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Oct 8, 2017 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Wine & Chowder Trail

Explore the wine and chowder trail through Historic Old Town. Try nearly a dozen different chowders while enjoying live music, shopping, food and beverage. Enter to win a memorable and collectible glass float. Giveaway will start on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Wine Trail is on Saturday from 2 - 5 p.m. and Chowder Trail is on Sunday from noon - 4 p.m.

Explore the wine and chowder trail through Historic Old Town.

