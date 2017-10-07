Wine & Chowder Trail

Explore the wine and chowder trail through Historic Old Town. Try nearly a dozen different chowders while enjoying live music, shopping, food and beverage. Enter to win a memorable and collectible glass float. Giveaway will start on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Wine Trail is on Saturday from 2 - 5 p.m. and Chowder Trail is on Sunday from noon - 4 p.m.