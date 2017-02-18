 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:25974 OR-36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541 221 8592
Email:denise@wineeventsoregon.com
Website:http://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
All Dates:Feb 18, 2017 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Wine Camp Q&A Party

Finally a camp for adults! Wine Camp is the ultimate adventure for wine loving camp enthusiasts. Learn about the upcoming Wine Camp (August 12-13). At the party we'll have free wine tasting with appetizers. You'll get to chat with the organizers and alumni from previous wine camps. Special wine discounts if you sign up!

Learn about this camp for wine enthusiasts with free wine tasting and appetizers!

Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

