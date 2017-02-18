|Location:
|Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|25974 OR-36, Cheshire, OR 97419
|Phone:
|541 221 8592
|Email:
|denise@wineeventsoregon.com
|Website:
|http://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
|All Dates:
Wine Camp Q&A Party
Finally a camp for adults! Wine Camp is the ultimate adventure for wine loving camp enthusiasts. Learn about the upcoming Wine Camp (August 12-13). At the party we'll have free wine tasting with appetizers. You'll get to chat with the organizers and alumni from previous wine camps. Special wine discounts if you sign up!
Learn about this camp for wine enthusiasts with free wine tasting and appetizers!