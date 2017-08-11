 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541 221 8592
Email:lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
Website:http://https://www.winecamping.com
All Dates:Aug 11, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017

Wine Camp at Bennett Vineyards!

Finally a Camp for Adults! Wine Camp is the ultimate adventure for wine loving camp enthusiasts! The camp fire is crackling and the bottle is uncorked. Sleep under the stars in a vineyard setting... Pull up a chair and enjoy great food, fabulous wine and a most unique camping trip.

Fee: $189

The ultimate adventure for wine loving camp enthusiasts!

25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

