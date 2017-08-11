|Location:
|Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
|Phone:
|541 221 8592
|Email:
|lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.winecamping.com
|All Dates:
Wine Camp at Bennett Vineyards!
Finally a Camp for Adults! Wine Camp is the ultimate adventure for wine loving camp enthusiasts! The camp fire is crackling and the bottle is uncorked. Sleep under the stars in a vineyard setting... Pull up a chair and enjoy great food, fabulous wine and a most unique camping trip.
Fee: $189
The ultimate adventure for wine loving camp enthusiasts!