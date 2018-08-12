 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-472-2727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/wine-blending-seminar-youngberg-hill.html
All Dates:Aug 12, 2018 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Wine Blending Seminar @ Youngberg Hill

2nd Annual Wine Blending Seminar - Club Members Only Event

Participants will learn the characteristics of three different wine clones. The participants will then have the opportunity to make their own blends. Our Winemaker, Wayne Bailey, and Robert Brittan from Brittan Vineyards will critique and give direction to each blends, then select the best blend. The winning blend gets to name the wine. It will then be blended and bottled in late fall, early winter and be available for purchase. This is truly a special opportunity that should not be missed.

Free to members. They may bring guests at $40 a person. Starts at 1 pm. It's a seated event.

Space is limited and this event will sell out so don't wait to sign up.

 

Fee: $40

2nd Annual Wine Blending Seminar - Club Members Only Event. Participants will learn the characterist

Youngberg Hill
Youngberg Hill 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS