Location: Hip Chicks do Wine Map: 4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202 Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/wine-and-girl-scout-cookie-pairing/ All Dates: Mar 3, 2017 7:00 pm

Mar 4, 2017

Mar 5, 2017

Mar 6, 2017 12:00 am - 1:00 am



Wine and Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

Join us in celebrating 100 years of Girl Scouts Selling Cookies! March 3rd – 5th is our 2nd Annual Cookie and Wine Pairing. We’ll be pairing 5 wines with 4 delicious Girl Scout Cookies for only $15. We have also added a limited pairing of a Samoas Cookie with a sample of our Port-style Tempranillo for an additional $5.

Cookie Locator information will be available so you can find a local troop selling cookies and stock up! Additionally a portion of the tasting fee and wine sales will be donated to Girl Scouts of Oregon & SW Washington.

Advance Tickets are strongly encouraged as we sold out last year.Event is come and go so you do not have to attend at a specific time.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1663608227265538/