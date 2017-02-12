Location: Hip Chicks do Wine Map: 4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202 Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/wine-and-chocolate-pairing-2017/ All Dates: Feb 4, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Feb 5, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Feb 12, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm



Wine and Chocolate Pairing 2017

February 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th



We’ve paired up Rose City Sweets for a fun Chocolate and Wine Pairing! We’ll pair 5 of their locally-made hand-crafted truffles and chocolate based candies with 5 of our wines.

Basic pairing for 1 person $15



VIP Pairing for 1 includes a glass of sparkling wine and a 2 pack of chocolates to take home $28

11am – 5pm–Event is a come and go. We open at 11am and last seating is at 5pm as we close at 6pm. Please plan on 45 minutes to 1 hour for your pairing.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1837052266579379/