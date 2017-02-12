|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/wine-and-chocolate-pairing-2017/
|All Dates:
Wine and Chocolate Pairing 2017
February 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th
We’ve paired up Rose City Sweets for a fun Chocolate and Wine Pairing! We’ll pair 5 of their locally-made hand-crafted truffles and chocolate based candies with 5 of our wines.
Basic pairing for 1 person $15
VIP Pairing for 1 includes a glass of sparkling wine and a 2 pack of chocolates to take home $28
11am – 5pm–Event is a come and go. We open at 11am and last seating is at 5pm as we close at 6pm. Please plan on 45 minutes to 1 hour for your pairing.