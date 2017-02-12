 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/wine-and-chocolate-pairing-2017/
All Dates:Feb 4, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 5, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 11, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 12, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wine and Chocolate Pairing 2017

Wine and Chocolate Pairing

February 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th

We’ve paired up Rose City Sweets for a fun Chocolate and Wine Pairing! We’ll pair 5 of their locally-made hand-crafted truffles and chocolate based candies with 5 of our wines.

Basic pairing for 1 person $15

VIP Pairing for 1 includes a glass of sparkling wine and a 2 pack of chocolates to take home $28

11am – 5pm–Event is a come and go. We open at 11am and last seating is at 5pm as we close at 6pm. Please plan on 45 minutes to 1 hour for your pairing.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1837052266579379/

Wine and Chocolate Pairing February 4th, 5th, 11th and 12thWe've paired up Rose City Sweets for a fun Chocolate and Wine Pairing! We'll pair 5 of their locally-made hand-crafted truffles and chocolate based candies with 5 of our wines. Basic pairing for 1 person $15VIP Pairing for 1 includes a glass of sparkling wine and a 2 pack of chocolates to take home $28 11am – 5pm–Event ...
Hip Chicks do Wine
Hip Chicks do Wine 97202 4510 SE 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
