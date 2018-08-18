Wine & Swine at the Vineyard!

Join us at the vineyard for our 10th year of delicious wines, a whole roasted pig feast & live entertainment. Reservations required.



10th Annual Wine & Swine!

33750 SW Ladd Hill Rd

Wilsonville, OR 97070



AUG 18, 2018 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Come anytime between 12-5pm. Gates close at 6pm

*Reservations Required*



Carlton Farms Whole Roasted Pig, Fabulous Accompaniments by Bon Apetit, Newberg & Live Entertainment.



$30 per person. When you arrive, you will receive 1 food & 1 drink ticket. Additional wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle.



Space is Limited! Please use the link below to make reservations and pay for tickets.



http://terravinawines.orderport.net/product-details/0215/Wine-and-Swine



If you have questions, please contact: tastingroom@terravinawines.com

Vegetarian option must be requested when making ticket purchase



Additionally, the Vineyard Tasting Room will also be open for sampling through our full flight of delicious wines ($15 per flight for non club members)



Dalla Terra Vineyard -

33750 SW Ladd Hill Rd

Wilsonville, OR 97070

Fee: $30