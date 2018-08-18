 Calendar Home
Location:Terra Vina Wines Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:33750 SW Ladd Hill Rd, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Phone: 503-925-0712
Email:tastingroom@TerraVinaWines.cm
Website:http://www.TerraVinaWines.com
All Dates:Aug 18, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm Arrive anytime between 12-5PM Gates close at 6PM

Wine & Swine at the Vineyard!

Join us at the vineyard for our 10th year of delicious wines, a whole roasted pig feast & live entertainment. Reservations required.

10th Annual Wine & Swine! 
33750 SW Ladd Hill Rd
Wilsonville, OR 97070

AUG 18, 2018 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM 
Come anytime between 12-5pm. Gates close at 6pm
*Reservations Required*

Carlton Farms Whole Roasted Pig, Fabulous Accompaniments by Bon Apetit, Newberg & Live Entertainment. 

$30 per person. When you arrive, you will receive 1 food & 1 drink ticket. Additional wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle. 

Space is Limited! Please use the link below to make reservations and pay for tickets.

http://terravinawines.orderport.net/product-details/0215/Wine-and-Swine

If you have questions, please contact: tastingroom@terravinawines.com
Vegetarian option must be requested when making ticket purchase

Additionally, the Vineyard Tasting Room will also be open for sampling through our full flight of delicious wines ($15 per flight for non club members) 

Dalla Terra Vineyard -
33750 SW Ladd Hill Rd
Wilsonville, OR 97070

 

Fee: $30

10th Annual Wine & Swine/ Whole roasted pig, live entertainment. Reservations required.

