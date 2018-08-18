|Location:
|Terra Vina Wines Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|33750 SW Ladd Hill Rd, Wilsonville, OR 97070
|Phone:
|503-925-0712
|Email:
|tastingroom@TerraVinaWines.cm
|Website:
|http://www.TerraVinaWines.com
|All Dates:
Wine & Swine at the Vineyard!
Join us at the vineyard for our 10th year of delicious wines, a whole roasted pig feast & live entertainment. Reservations required.
10th Annual Wine & Swine!
33750 SW Ladd Hill Rd
Wilsonville, OR 97070
AUG 18, 2018 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Come anytime between 12-5pm. Gates close at 6pm
*Reservations Required*
Carlton Farms Whole Roasted Pig, Fabulous Accompaniments by Bon Apetit, Newberg & Live Entertainment.
$30 per person. When you arrive, you will receive 1 food & 1 drink ticket. Additional wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle.
Space is Limited! Please use the link below to make reservations and pay for tickets.
http://terravinawines.orderport.net/product-details/0215/Wine-and-Swine
If you have questions, please contact: tastingroom@terravinawines.com
Vegetarian option must be requested when making ticket purchase
Additionally, the Vineyard Tasting Room will also be open for sampling through our full flight of delicious wines ($15 per flight for non club members)
