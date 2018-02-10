 Calendar Home
Location:Torii Mor Winery
Map:18323 NE Fairview DR, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035540105
Email:info@toriimorwinery.com
Website:http://www.toriimorwinery.com/events/Wine---Chocolate-w/-The-Bard-Confectionary
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wine & Chocolate w/ The Bard Confectionary

Treat your sweetheart to a weekend treat of wine and chocolates. The Bard Confectionary will have his specialty chocolates for purchase, whether you want a treat for date night or something to surprise your partner with on Valentine's Day! We'll be pouring our current releases so be sure to get a bottle of wine for dinner too!

Torii Mor Winery
Torii Mor Winery 18323 18323 NE Fairview DR, Dundee, OR 97115
