|Location:
|Torii Mor Winery
|Map:
|18323 NE Fairview DR, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035540105
|Email:
|info@toriimorwinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.toriimorwinery.com/events/Wine---Chocolate-w/-The-Bard-Confectionary
|All Dates:
Wine & Chocolate w/ The Bard Confectionary
Treat your sweetheart to a weekend treat of wine and chocolates. The Bard Confectionary will have his specialty chocolates for purchase, whether you want a treat for date night or something to surprise your partner with on Valentine's Day! We'll be pouring our current releases so be sure to get a bottle of wine for dinner too!