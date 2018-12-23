|Location:
|Torii Mor Dundee Tasting Room
|Map:
|18323 NE Fairview Dr, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/wine-chocolate-pairing-2/
|All Dates:
Wine & Chocolate Pairing
The Chocolate Bard is back for the holidays! Join us in our Dundee tasting room for a wine and chocolate flight designed by local chocolatier The Bard’s Confectionary. Select a gift to pair with a bottle of wine for a delicious holiday surprise. Special flavor requests can be emailed in advance to Patrick at patrickandchristy@msn.com.