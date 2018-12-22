Location: Torii Mor Dundee Tasting Room Map: 18323 NE Fairview Dr, Dundee, OR 97115, USA Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/wine-chocolate-pairing-2/ All Dates: Dec 22, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Dec 23, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Wine & Chocolate Pairing

The Chocolate Bard is back for the holidays! Join us in our Dundee tasting room for a wine and chocolate flight designed by local chocolatier The Bard’s Confectionary. Select a gift to pair with a bottle of wine for a delicious holiday surprise. Special flavor requests can be emailed in advance to Patrick at patrickandchristy@msn.com.