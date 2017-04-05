|Location:
|Northwest Wine Studies Center
|Map:
|215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|503.589.7663
|Email:
|scott.dwyer@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
|All Dates:
Wine Aging, Filtration, and Bottling Course
Wine Aging, Filtration, and Bottling is a four-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning April 5. Class meets 3:00 to 7:50 pm, Wednesdays. For questions, please contact the instructor, Scott Dwyer.
Fee: $411