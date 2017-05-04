Wine About Fashion

Hosted by Jessica Brandon, executive producer for Starstruck Creations, formerly director of Portland Fashion Week, and Gabriel Choy, founder of Seattle Fashion Week and Couture Le Luxe, guests will enjoy a high fashion runway event showcasing the latest trends from Pacific Northwest designers Joy's Uptown Style, Jay Soriano Collection, Fräulein Couture and Gustavo Apiti Couture.



Gaze upon haute couture as you imbibe in Stoller Family Estate's exceptional wine and hors d’oeuvres created by Culinary Director Sean McKee. General audience seating will be available or get the VIP immersive experience amidst the runway action with table seating for groups of two or four

.

Mix and mingle with visiting vendor Avenue Five Jewelry, which emphasizes a contemporary Northwest edge.



Twenty percent of all wine proceeds at this event will benefit the Northwest chapter of Girls Inc., a nonprofit that inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy.



This is an evening not to miss! Doors open at 6 pm and the show starts at 7:15 pm.



Get your tickets today at https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/Shop/RSVP/Wine-About-Fashion

Fee: $General Audience seating $50.00, 2-Place Table $110.00, 4-Place Table $220.00