Location:Annapolis Maritime Museum
Map:723 2nd St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winderlea-wine-dinner-at-annapolis-maritime-museum/
All Dates:Oct 11, 2017 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Winderlea Wine Dinner at Annapolis Maritime Museum

Join Proprietor, Donna Morris,at the Annapolis Maritime Museum as she takes guests through a guided comparison of Winderlea’s most current wines.  Nestled in the waterfront, enjoy a specially curated menu prepared by Ken’s Creative Kitchen while taking in the maritime splendor.

Menu

Reception Wine: 2016 Winderlea Pinot Blanc

1st course

Autumn Butternut Squash Soup with Nutmeg Crème Fraiche and Fresh Sage

2014 Winderlea Chardonnay

2nd Course

Seared and Roasted Arctic Char Fillet top Autumn Ratatouille, Black Olive Tapenade, Fresh Dill and Roasted Garlic Butter Sauce

2013 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir | 2014 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir 

3rd Course

Roast Rack of Lamb Persillade, Cone Wild Rice Pilaf with Autumn Mushrooms, Warm Bundles of haricots Verts with Leek Ribbon & Fresh Rosemary

2014 Winderlea Dundee Hills Vineyards Pinot noir |  2014 Winderlea Shea Vineyard Pinot noir

Dessert

Marjolaine Torte

2015 Tenute Dettori Ottomarzo, Sardinia, Italy

 

 

 

Winderlea Wine Dinner in Maryland

Annapolis Maritime Museum | 723 2nd Street, Annapolis, MD 21403

Wednesday, October 11th | 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Tickets | $144, Inclusive

RSVP | 410-263-2888 or email jen@milswine.com

 

 

