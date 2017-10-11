|Location:
Winderlea Wine Dinner at Annapolis Maritime Museum
Join Proprietor, Donna Morris,at the Annapolis Maritime Museum as she takes guests through a guided comparison of Winderlea’s most current wines. Nestled in the waterfront, enjoy a specially curated menu prepared by Ken’s Creative Kitchen while taking in the maritime splendor.
Menu
Reception Wine: 2016 Winderlea Pinot Blanc
1st course
Autumn Butternut Squash Soup with Nutmeg Crème Fraiche and Fresh Sage
2014 Winderlea Chardonnay
2nd Course
Seared and Roasted Arctic Char Fillet top Autumn Ratatouille, Black Olive Tapenade, Fresh Dill and Roasted Garlic Butter Sauce
2013 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir | 2014 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir
3rd Course
Roast Rack of Lamb Persillade, Cone Wild Rice Pilaf with Autumn Mushrooms, Warm Bundles of haricots Verts with Leek Ribbon & Fresh Rosemary
2014 Winderlea Dundee Hills Vineyards Pinot noir | 2014 Winderlea Shea Vineyard Pinot noir
Dessert
Marjolaine Torte
2015 Tenute Dettori Ottomarzo, Sardinia, Italy
Winderlea Wine Dinner in Maryland
Annapolis Maritime Museum | 723 2nd Street, Annapolis, MD 21403
Wednesday, October 11th | 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm
Tickets | $144, Inclusive
RSVP | 410-263-2888 or email jen@milswine.com