Winderlea Wine Dinner at Annapolis Maritime Museum

Join Proprietor, Donna Morris,at the Annapolis Maritime Museum as she takes guests through a guided comparison of Winderlea’s most current wines. Nestled in the waterfront, enjoy a specially curated menu prepared by Ken’s Creative Kitchen while taking in the maritime splendor.

Menu

Reception Wine: 2016 Winderlea Pinot Blanc

1st course

Autumn Butternut Squash Soup with Nutmeg Crème Fraiche and Fresh Sage



2014 Winderlea Chardonnay

2nd Course



Seared and Roasted Arctic Char Fillet top Autumn Ratatouille, Black Olive Tapenade, Fresh Dill and Roasted Garlic Butter Sauce



2013 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir | 2014 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir

3rd Course



Roast Rack of Lamb Persillade, Cone Wild Rice Pilaf with Autumn Mushrooms, Warm Bundles of haricots Verts with Leek Ribbon & Fresh Rosemary



2014 Winderlea Dundee Hills Vineyards Pinot noir | 2014 Winderlea Shea Vineyard Pinot noir

Dessert



Marjolaine Torte



2015 Tenute Dettori Ottomarzo, Sardinia, Italy

Winderlea Wine Dinner in Maryland



Annapolis Maritime Museum | 723 2nd Street, Annapolis, MD 21403



Wednesday, October 11th | 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm



Tickets | $144, Inclusive



RSVP | 410-263-2888 or email jen@milswine.com