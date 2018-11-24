Winderlea Thanksgiving Weekend Open House

We’re heading into our cellar for Thanksgiving and opening a selection of estate wines from past vintages to pour alongside our current Chardonnay and Pinot noirs. We’ll be carving a whole Iberico ham too with accoutrements to boot.

Flight includes 2015 Chardonnay, 2011 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir, 2013 Winderlea Vineyard and Winery, 2012 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot noir, 2014 Meredith Mitchell Vineyard Pinot noir



Winderlea Wine Club Members receive two complimentary tastings per membership

Tickets: https://winderlea.com/event/winderlea-thanksgiving-weekend-open-house-2/?instance_id=788

