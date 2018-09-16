|Location:
Winderlea Sunday Vineyard Walks
Join us at the Winderlea Estate Vineyard at 9am for a quick cup of coffee and nosh and then we’ll head out into the vineyard. You'll taste wines throughout the tour as you dive into the nuances of our Estate Vineyard and our special corner of the Dundee Hills. We’ll finish with a barrel tasting and return to the tasting room for a final cheers!
Sundays | 9am to 11:30am
$50 per person | $30 per club member
(Limited to 8 guests per week, fee waived with a six bottle purchase or more per person. )
