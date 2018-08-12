Location: Winderlea Vineyard and Winery Map: 8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115 Phone: 503.554.5900 Email: info@winderlea.com Website: http://www.winderlea.com/event/winderlea-sunday-vineyard-walks/?instance_id=2874 All Dates: Jul 22, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Jul 29, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Aug 5, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Aug 12, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Aug 19, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Aug 26, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Sep 2, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Sep 9, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Sep 16, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Sep 23, 2018 9:00 am - 11:30 am



Winderlea Sunday Vineyard Walks

Join us at the Winderlea Estate Vineyard at 9am for a quick cup of coffee and nosh and then we’ll head out into the vineyard. You'll taste wines throughout the tour as you dive into the nuances of our Estate Vineyard and our special corner of the Dundee Hills. We’ll finish with a barrel tasting and return to the tasting room for a final cheers!



Winderlea Vineyard | 8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee

Sundays | 9am to 11:30am

$50 per person | $30 per club member



RSVP| 503.554.5900 or email info@winderlea.com



(Limited to 8 guests per week, fee waived with a six bottle purchase or more per person. )

