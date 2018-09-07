 Calendar Home
Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503.554.5900
Email:info@winderlea.com
Website:http://www.winderlea.com/event/winderlea-summer-lunch-no-10-2010-dundee-hills-vineyard-pinot-noir/?instance_id=235
All Dates:Sep 7, 2018 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Winderlea Summer Lunch No. 9 | 2010 Dundee Hills

Join us at the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard, a tasting of our current releases of wines and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate. Each lunch features a specially curated pairing of a cellar selection from our library.

The experience begins at 11 am with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course lunch will be served at noon and feature a limited release selection from the library.

MENU

Appetizer | braised lamb and fig empanadas
Starter | smoked corn salad with fresh Oregon crab
Main | Smoked Duck Breast, duck fried baby potatoes, pinot noir & cherry reduction sauce
Dessert | creme brûlée cheesecake, candied hazelnuts



$65 per person, inclusive

Lunch prepared by Red Hills Market | Featured Library Wine: 2010 Dundee Hills Vineyard Pinot noir

To RSVP please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com

 

Fee: $65

Join us at the Estate Tasting Room for a vineyard tour, a 3 course luncheon paired with our wines.

