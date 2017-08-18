Winderlea Summer Lunch No. 7 | 2009 Winderlea Reserve

Join us at the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard, a tasting of our current releases of wines and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate. Each lunch features a specially curated pairing of a cellar selection from our library.

The experience begins at 11am with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course lunch will be served at noon and feature a limited release selection from the library.

$65 per person, inclusive

Chef To Be Announced | Featured Library Wine: 2009 Winderlea Reserve Pinot noir

To RSVP please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com