|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|8905 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/winderlea-summer-lunch-no-7-2009-winderlea-reserve-pinot-noir/
Winderlea Summer Lunch No. 7 | 2009 Winderlea Reserve
Join us at the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard, a tasting of our current releases of wines and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate. Each lunch features a specially curated pairing of a cellar selection from our library.
The experience begins at 11am with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course lunch will be served at noon and feature a limited release selection from the library.
$65 per person, inclusive
Chef To Be Announced | Featured Library Wine: 2009 Winderlea Reserve Pinot noir
To RSVP please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com