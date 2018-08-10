|Location:
|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|503.554.5900
|info@winderlea.com
|http://www.winderlea.com/event/winderlea-summer-lunch-no-6-2012-shea-vineyard-pinot-noir/?instance_id=229
Winderlea Summer Lunch No. 6 | 2012 Shea Vineyard
Join us at the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard, a tasting of our current releases of wines and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate. Each lunch features a specially curated pairing of a cellar selection from our library.
The experience begins at 11am with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course lunch will be served at noon and feature a limited release selection from the library.
Menu
Passed Appetizer | smoked shrimp cocktail shooters
Starter | heirloom tomato nectar martini, fried basil and mozzarella
Main | seared yellowfin tuna, whipped wasabi potato sauce
Dessert | baird peach pana cotta
$65 per person, inclusive
Lunch Prepared by Chef Red Hills Market | Featured Library Wine: 2012 Shea Vineyard Pinot noir
To RSVP please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com
Fee: $65
