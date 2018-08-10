Winderlea Summer Lunch No. 6 | 2012 Shea Vineyard

Join us at the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard, a tasting of our current releases of wines and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate. Each lunch features a specially curated pairing of a cellar selection from our library.



The experience begins at 11am with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course lunch will be served at noon and feature a limited release selection from the library.







Menu



Passed Appetizer | smoked shrimp cocktail shooters

Starter | heirloom tomato nectar martini, fried basil and mozzarella

Main | seared yellowfin tuna, whipped wasabi potato sauce

Dessert | baird peach pana cotta



$65 per person, inclusive



Lunch Prepared by Chef Red Hills Market | Featured Library Wine: 2012 Shea Vineyard Pinot noir



To RSVP please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com

