|Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
|8905 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee,OR 97115, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/winderlea-summer-lunch-no-5-2007-winderlea-chardonnay/
Winderlea Summer Lunch No. 5 | 2007 Winderlea Char
Join us at the Winderlea Estate Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard, a tasting of our current releases of wines and a 3 course luncheon overlooking the estate. Each lunch features a specially curated pairing of a cellar selection from our library.
The experience begins at 11 am with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course lunch will be served at noon and feature a limited release selection from the library.
$65 per person, inclusive
Lunch prepared by Chef Eric Fergueson of Red Hills Market | Featured Library Wine: 2007 Winderlea Chardonnay
To make a reservation, please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com