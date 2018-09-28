 Calendar Home
Location:Winderlea Vineyard and Winery
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Road, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 503.554.5900
Email:info@winderlea.com
Website:http://www.winderlea.com/event/harvest-luncheon/?instance_id=241
All Dates:Sep 28, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Winderlea Harvest Luncheon

It's our annual Harvest Celebration lunch! The bounty of the season will be on full display in the vineyard and on the table.  

The day begins at noon with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course lunch will be served at 1pm, paired with a selection of our current releases and a specially selected library wine.

Lunch prepared by Red Hills Market

To RSVP please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com

 

Fee: $65

Join us in our Tasting Room for a tour of the vineyard and a 3 course lunch.

