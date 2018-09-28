Winderlea Harvest Luncheon

It's our annual Harvest Celebration lunch! The bounty of the season will be on full display in the vineyard and on the table.



The day begins at noon with a tour of the vineyard and a tasting of our current flight of Winderlea wines. A 3 course lunch will be served at 1pm, paired with a selection of our current releases and a specially selected library wine.



Lunch prepared by Red Hills Market



To RSVP please call 503-554-5900 or email info@winderlea.com

Fee: $65