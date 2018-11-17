 Calendar Home
Location:Winery Tasting Room
Map:8905 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/winderlea-10th-anniversary-open-house-celebration/
All Dates:Nov 17, 2018 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Winderlea 10th Anniversary Open House Celebration

Our tasting room has been open 10 years! Can you believe that? We certainly can’t. We thought it was high time to celebrate and we want you there with us. Join us for an all-library flight in celebration of 10 years in this building. We’re pouring a selection of beautiful wines pulled from the cellar all day Saturday and Sunday.

Library wines include, 2013 Chardonnay, 2010 Dundee Hills Vineyard Pinot noir, 2008 Winderlea Vineyard Pinot noir, 2011 Juliard Vineyard Pinot noir, 2012 Murto Vineyard Pinot noir

RSVPs kindly requested|info@winderlea.com or 503-554-5900

Tickets: https://winderlea.com/event/winderlea-10th-anniversary-open-house-celebration-2/?instance_id=790.

