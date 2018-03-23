|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541.993.8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Willy & Nelson
Enjoy an energetic and fun display of rock and blues. This talented group loves to show us a good time.
Willy & Nelson
Enjoy an energetic and fun display of rock and blues. This talented group loves to show us a good time.
The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031