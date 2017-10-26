Willamette Valley Vineyards Wine Dinner

This dinner will feature the Champagne Methodoise Brut, Gruner Veltliner, Pinot Noir Estate 2015, Pinot Noir Elton Block and Bernau Block 2014 and the Pinot Noir Port. The menu is still in development (check the website soon!). Seating is limited to 24 so call soon to reserve.

Fee: $125