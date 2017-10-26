 Calendar Home
Location:Bridgewater Bistro
Map:20 Basin Street, Suite A, Astoria, OR 97103
Phone: 503-325-6777
Email:dine@bridgewaterbistro.com
Website:http://www.bridgewaterbistro.com
All Dates:Oct 26, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Willamette Valley Vineyards Wine Dinner

This dinner will feature the Champagne Methodoise Brut, Gruner Veltliner, Pinot Noir Estate 2015, Pinot Noir Elton Block and Bernau Block 2014 and the Pinot Noir Port. The menu is still in development (check the website soon!). Seating is limited to 24 so call soon to reserve.

Fee: $125

7-course Wine Dinner

Bridgewater Bistro
Bridgewater Bistro 97103 20 Basin Street, Suite A, Astoria, OR 97103
October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS