Location:The Allison Inn & Spa
Map:2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 297-2962
Website:http://https://www.willamettewines.auction/
All Dates:Apr 7, 2018 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Willamette: The Pinot Noir Auction

At Willamette: The Pinot Noir Auction, influencers of the wine trade get to experience what makes Oregon remarkable, exemplified in unique expressions of the best Pinot noir from local wineries. For two days, 80+ of the region’s wineries and winemakers will host a series of special tastings and gatherings, culminating in a live auction. Members of the trade and their guests will try Pinot noir of outstanding quality, produced in extremely limited quantities, and representing a wide range of terroirs and styles. Willamette guests have the opportunity to acquire an exceptional lot of one-of-a-kind Pinot noir and an unforgettable impression of the Oregon wine community.

 Fee: $Free for wine trade and media

The leading trade event to showcase Pinot noir of the Willamette Valley

