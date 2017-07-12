|Location:
|The Backroom at Chehalem
|Map:
|106 South Center Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|(503)538-4700
|Email:
|brittney@chehalemwines.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.chehalemwines.com/events/will-workout-wine-barre3/
|All Dates:
Will Workout for Wine | Barre3
Sweat, drink wine and have fun! Join us for the second edition of our Will Workout for Wine series.
The evening includes a 50-minute class, instructed by barre3 instructor Stacy Foster, followed by a refreshing glass of wine & small bites.
Who doesn’t want to workout for wine?! It all kicks off in The Backroom at 6pm!
RSVP | Brittney@chehalemwines.com
Fee: $30
barre3, wine and bites!