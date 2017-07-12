Will Workout for Wine | Barre3

Sweat, drink wine and have fun! Join us for the second edition of our Will Workout for Wine series.



The evening includes a 50-minute class, instructed by barre3 instructor Stacy Foster, followed by a refreshing glass of wine & small bites.



Who doesn’t want to workout for wine?! It all kicks off in The Backroom at 6pm!



RSVP | Brittney@chehalemwines.com

Fee: $30