 Calendar Home
Location:The Backroom at Chehalem
Map:106 South Center Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: (503)538-4700
Email:brittney@chehalemwines.com
Website:http://https://www.chehalemwines.com/events/will-workout-wine-barre3/
All Dates:Jul 12, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Will Workout for Wine | Barre3

Sweat, drink wine and have fun! Join us for the second edition of our Will Workout for Wine series.

The evening includes a 50-minute class, instructed by barre3 instructor Stacy Foster, followed by a refreshing glass of wine & small bites.

Who doesn’t want to workout for wine?! It all kicks off in The Backroom at 6pm!

RSVP | Brittney@chehalemwines.com

Fee: $30

barre3, wine and bites!

The Backroom at Chehalem
The Backroom at Chehalem 97132 106 South Center Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
July (2017)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS