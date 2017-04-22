 Calendar Home
Location:Scott Paul Wines
Map:128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038527300
Email:rodolphe@scottpaul.com
Website:http://scottpaul.com/events/
All Dates:Apr 22, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wildstock Earth Day Celebration

Enjoy a wealth of fresh vegetables this summer! In celebration of Earth Day, we are giving our backyard vegetable gardeners the opportunity to pick up starters while sipping on some awesome Wildstock Wines.

$25 per person – $10 for Wine Club Members. Includes wine flight and 5 starters of your choice.

Fee: $25.00

