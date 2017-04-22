|Location:
Scott Paul Wines
|Map:
128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
5038527300
|Email:
rodolphe@scottpaul.com
|Website:
http://scottpaul.com/events/
|All Dates:
Wildstock Earth Day Celebration
Enjoy a wealth of fresh vegetables this summer! In celebration of Earth Day, we are giving our backyard vegetable gardeners the opportunity to pick up starters while sipping on some awesome Wildstock Wines.
$25 per person – $10 for Wine Club Members. Includes wine flight and 5 starters of your choice.
Fee: $25.00