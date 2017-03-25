 Calendar Home
Location:Scott Paul Wines
Map:128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038527300
Email:rodolphe@scottpaul.com
Website:http://scottpaul.com/events/
All Dates:Mar 25, 2017 11:00 am - 3:30 pm

Wildstock DIY Series #1 - Pickling vs. Fermenting

House-made, handcrafted, homespun, however you want to call it, Oregon loves its DIY projects. As we release our first Wildstock culinary line items prepared by Chef Mike Delaney, we found it appropriate to create a series of DIY events that encompass some of our all-time culinary favorites.

Saturday, March 25th 11am – 12:30pm & 2pm – 3:30pm. $50 per person - $35 for Wine Club Members.

Reservation required – limited availability. Call 503-852-7300 or email us at rodolphe@scottpaul.com

Fee: $50.00

House-made, handcrafted, homespun, however you want to call it, Oregon loves its DIY projects. As we release our first Wildstock culinary line items prepared by Chef Mike Delaney, we found it appropriate to create a series of DIY events that encompass some of our all-time culinary favorites.Saturday, March 25th 11am – 12:30pm & 2pm – 3:30pm. $50 per person - $35 for Wine Club Members.
Scott Paul Wines
128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
