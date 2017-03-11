 Calendar Home
Location:Irving Street Kitchen
Map:NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/wild-foraged-w-sokol-blosser/
All Dates:Mar 11, 2017 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Wild & Foraged w/ Sokol Blosser

Join Irving Street Kitchen for a prelude to Spring foraging!

Local foragers and fishers, Cascade Organic join B Corp certified Sokol Blosser & Evolution Wines along with Irving Street Kitchen for a 4 course dinner from Chef Sarah Schafer paired with wine and inspiring discussion.

Tickets: https://events.sparxo.com/irvingstreetkitchen

Irving Street Kitchen
Irving Street Kitchen 97209 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
