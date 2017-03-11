|Location:
|Irving Street Kitchen
|NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/wild-foraged-w-sokol-blosser/
Wild & Foraged w/ Sokol Blosser
Join Irving Street Kitchen for a prelude to Spring foraging!
Local foragers and fishers, Cascade Organic join B Corp certified Sokol Blosser & Evolution Wines along with Irving Street Kitchen for a 4 course dinner from Chef Sarah Schafer paired with wine and inspiring discussion.
Tickets: https://events.sparxo.com/irvingstreetkitchen
