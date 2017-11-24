Why Riedel? Wine Tasting at Saffron Fields

If you haven’t yet experienced the effect of a Riedel Varietal Specific Glass on wine, then you shouldn’t miss this unique opportunity. Please join Saffron Fields for the Vinum Wine Tasting Seminar, which includes a wine tasting and food pairing. The shape of a glass can either enhance or impede a wine's aromas and flavors, and the configuration that brings out the best in an Oregon Pinot Noir is not necessarily the right one for an Oregon Chardonnay. The $55.00 session includes a wine tasting with 4 different Riedel styles, light hors d’oeuvres prepared by in-house chef Patrick Leclarc, and a tutorial on the history and style of Riedels. Six different session times are offered for your convenience, and reservations are required. The Vinium Wine Tasting 4-Glass Set is valued at $150.00; participants will have the opportunity to purchase sets at half-price.

Fee: $55.00