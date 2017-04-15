 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://www.westsidewarehousedistrict.com/
All Dates:Apr 15, 2017 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Westside Warehouse District Scavenger Hunt

Saturday April 15 from 4-9 pm join the Westside Warehouse District Scavenger Hunt! Explore west Eugene’s wineries, breweries, and distilleries on a tap and tasting room adventure. The Westside Warehouse District Scavenger Hunt includes clues at 6 tap/tasting rooms, live music, and food trucks all within a two mile radius. Hosted by Noble Estate Winery, J. Scott Cellars, Viking Braggot Brewery, Claim 52 Brewing, Alesong Brewing and Blending, and Crescendo Organic Spirits. Free shuttle provided by Tour Transporter. Clue cards available the day of the event at all six tasting/tap room locations.

Explore west Eugene's wineries, breweries, and distillery on a tap and tasting room adventure.

Noble Estate Urban
Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS