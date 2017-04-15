Westside Warehouse District Scavenger Hunt

Saturday April 15 from 4-9 pm join the Westside Warehouse District Scavenger Hunt! Explore west Eugene’s wineries, breweries, and distilleries on a tap and tasting room adventure. The Westside Warehouse District Scavenger Hunt includes clues at 6 tap/tasting rooms, live music, and food trucks all within a two mile radius. Hosted by Noble Estate Winery, J. Scott Cellars, Viking Braggot Brewery, Claim 52 Brewing, Alesong Brewing and Blending, and Crescendo Organic Spirits. Free shuttle provided by Tour Transporter. Clue cards available the day of the event at all six tasting/tap room locations.