WestSide Warehouse District Holiday Market at J. Scott

The Westside Warehouse District is making seasonal shoppingfun with a Holiday Market taking place December 8, from 2-8 pm. During the Westside Warehouse District Holiday Market shoppers can sip and stroll through Noble Estate Urban, J. Scott Cellars and Viking Braggot Company. In addition to picking up gifts from the host companies, each location will feature guest vendors, local artists, food trucks, and music. Guests can walk between each location rather than having to drive. Open alcoholic beverages will need to stay at their respective tap/tasting rooms, but guests can purchase bottles of wine and braggot to take home. The Westside Warehouse District Holiday Market is a 21+ event. This year’s guest vendors and artists include:

Dragonfly Studio Stained Glass and The Clothes Horse Vintage Clothing Boutique at Noble Estate Urban.



Wild Child Flower Company and Humphrey Patisserie at J. Scott Cellars.



Addison Stern Stained Glass and a second vendor at Viking Braggot Company

Bacon Nation Food Truck and Pillage Pizza will be on site offering up some delicious food for sale throughout the event. Jeremy Clark Pruitt will be at J. Scott Cellars (5-8) and Inner Limits will be at Noble Estate Urban (6-9) playing music during the evening. Bike Parking will be available for guests taking advantage of the close distance to the Fern Ridge Bike Path. The Westside Warehouse District Holiday Market is accessible from local bus and EMX routes.