Location:Westside Warehouse District
Map:500 Block of Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 5413383007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/161600561191555/
All Dates:Jul 28, 2018 2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Westside Warehouse District Block Party

Our annual summer event is getting bigger! This year's Westside Warehouse District Block Party will have bigger bands, food trucks, wine pong, kombucha, massage, henna, and your favorite beverages from Noble Estate Winery, J. Scott Cellars, Crescendo Spirits. Claim 52 Brewing, and Viking Braggot Company.

The music line up has grown this year and will feature local favorites Jen Sennett Franklin and Cooper Morris, Llorona, and High Step Society.

Large white tents, misting fans, cooling stations, and chilled beverages will keep partygoers comfy even if the day turns hot. The Block Party is taking place near local bus routes and bike paths.

$10 entry 21+

 

Fee: $10

Summer celebration of wine, beer, cocktails, food trucks, and music in West Eugene.

Westside Warehouse District
Westside Warehouse District 97402 500 Block of Commercial Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
