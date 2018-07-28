Westside Warehouse District Block Party

Our annual summer event is getting bigger! This year's Westside Warehouse District Block Party will have bigger bands, food trucks, wine pong, kombucha, massage, henna, and your favorite beverages from Noble Estate Winery, J. Scott Cellars, Crescendo Spirits. Claim 52 Brewing, and Viking Braggot Company.



The music line up has grown this year and will feature local favorites Jen Sennett Franklin and Cooper Morris, Llorona, and High Step Society.



Large white tents, misting fans, cooling stations, and chilled beverages will keep partygoers comfy even if the day turns hot. The Block Party is taking place near local bus routes and bike paths.



$10 entry 21+

