Westside Warehouse District Block Party

Eugene’s Westside Warehouse District is throwing a huge summer party Saturday July 15. From 2-10 pm, Noble Estate Winery, J. Scott Cellars, Claim 52 Brewing, Viking Braggot Company, and Crescendo Spirits, will host local musicians, food trucks, shaved ice, cooling foot spas, and more to throw the Fourth Annual Westside Warehouse District Summer Block Party.



Taking place at the 500 Block of Commercial Street in West Eugene, the Westside Warehouse District Block Party will be open to guests 21 and over.



Food trucks Bacon Nation, Navarro’s Latin Creole Kitchen, and The Dumpling Group will be serving up delicious dishes to pair with the Westside Warehouse District’s small batch beers, wines, and spirits.



The music line up has grown this year and will feature local favorites Cullen Vance, Hank Shreve Band, and Los Cumbiamberos.



Admission to this outdoor summer event is $5. This year’s Block Party includes a donation drive for Food For Lane County. Save $1 off admission with a can donation.



Jetted soaking pools by Unwind Foot Spa and icy treats by SweetBay Shave Ice along with large white tents, misting fans, cooling stations, and chilled beverages will keep partygoers comfy even if the day turns hot.



Bike Parking will be available for guests taking advantage of the close distance to the Fern Ridge Bike Path. The Block Party is also taking place near local bus routes.

Fee: $5