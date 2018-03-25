Welcome Wreath Class

Come kick off spring with a new, fun class! This time we will be making these Welcome Wreaths! They make the perfect addition to any front door or wall. I will walk you through all the steps to create the wreath and then we will paint the “welcome” sign. Wreaths are approximately 14 inches and artificial, so they will last you all year long! Bring a friend, drink some wine, and come have fun! Tickets are limited so I will post once the event is sold out.

WHERE: Utopia Vineyards

17445 NE Ribbon Ridge Rd, Newberg, OR 97132

WHEN: Sunday, March 25th at 12:00 PM. (Class should take about 1-1.5 hours)

COST: $45 for the class including ALL materials. And a glass of wine, of course 😉

Follow this PayPal link to purchase your ticket and secure your spot! **Due to limited space, tickets must be purchased in advance.** https://www.paypal.me/chiconfleek2/45

RSVP: Follow the PayPal link above to purchase your ticket then mark your attendance as “going” on the event! In the note section on PayPal, please specify which time you are coming to.

Thank you so much to everyone that keeps up with all our classes! We appreciate each and every one of you. If you are unable to make this event, be sure to like our page to stay up to date on all of our upcoming classes!

Tickets: https://www.paypal.me/chiconfleek2/45.