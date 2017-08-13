 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard Winery & Tasting Room
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:events@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://www.cdtvineyard.com
All Dates:Aug 13, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

We Are The West Plays At Coeur de Terre

We Are The West headlines our third Coeur de Terre "Roots Music - Among The Roots" Summer Music concert August 13th, 1pm at the estate vineyard.

We Are The West is a convergence of sound and space both rare and compelling. This Los Angeles-based group has steadily made a name for themselves with their hauntingly beautiful songs and uniquely organic approach to performance.

No cover charge. Renaissance Catering will be at the winery to offer their delicious wood-fired artisan pizzas. Wines by the glass or bottle and soft drinks available.

This is a casual, family friendly, picnic style event. A fun way to relax on another gorgeous Oregon Summer Sunday at Coeur de Terre. Bring your blanket or camping chairs, musical ears and dancing feet. Join us for a fun Sunday afternoon at the winery. "Laisser thes bons temps rouler"!

Fee: No Cover Charge

We Are The West play at Coeur de Terre Vineyard, Sunday August 13th 1pm-4pm

