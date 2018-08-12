 Calendar Home
Washington Wine: Big and Bold @ AniChe Cellars

Washington State is notorious for big and bold reds. We make some of these! Join us for a sampling of our bolder styles from warm sited vineyards and AVA’s. Award winning wine specials include

2 bottles of Be Holden 2015, Bordeaux style blend: $60
2 bottles of Sirius 2016, Piedmont style blend: $54
2 bottles of Number 5, Entre deux Mer style white blend: $45

Celebrate the beauty that is Washington State, The New Epicenter of Wine!

