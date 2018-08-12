|Location:
|AniChe Cellars
|Map:
|71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
|Phone:
|844-344-9010
|Email:
|events@anichecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/196437707708377/
|All Dates:
Washington Wine: Big and Bold @ AniChe Cellars
Washington State is notorious for big and bold reds. We make some of these! Join us for a sampling of our bolder styles from warm sited vineyards and AVA’s. Award winning wine specials include
2 bottles of Be Holden 2015, Bordeaux style blend: $60
2 bottles of Sirius 2016, Piedmont style blend: $54
2 bottles of Number 5, Entre deux Mer style white blend: $45
Celebrate the beauty that is Washington State, The New Epicenter of Wine!
Join us for a sampling of our bolder styles from warm sited vineyards and AVA’s.