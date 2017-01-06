|Location:
|Seufert Winery Tasting Room
|Map:
|303 Main Street, Dayton, Oregon 97114
|Phone:
|50398642946
|Email:
|wine@seufertwinery.com
|Website:
|http://seufertwinery.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm
|All Dates:
Warm Winter Nights
Every Friday January - March we're staying open late and pouring winemaker Jim Seufert's special Glüwhein recipe. We've got a fantastic lineup of board games ready to play. Regular wine flight and house Charcuterie & Cheese platter available too.
Join us for late nights around the fire, classic Glüwhein and board games.