 Calendar Home
Location:Seufert Winery Tasting Room
Map:303 Main Street, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Phone: 50398642946
Email:wine@seufertwinery.com
Website:http://seufertwinery.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm
All Dates:Jan 6, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm Weekly until end of March

Warm Winter Nights

Every Friday January - March we're staying open late and pouring winemaker Jim Seufert's special Glüwhein recipe. We've got a fantastic lineup of board games ready to play. Regular wine flight and house Charcuterie & Cheese platter available too.

Join us for late nights around the fire, classic Glüwhein and board games.

Seufert Winery Tasting Room
Seufert Winery Tasting Room 97114 303 Main Street, Dayton, Oregon 97114
