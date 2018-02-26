Walla Walla Wine @ Leftbank Annex

Mingle with principals and winemakers while enjoying wines from around 40 Walla Walla Valley wineries.

February 26, 2018

General Admission: 5:30-8:00

Your $50 (plus taxes and fees) ticket price include entry into the event, unlimited wine samplings (within legal consumption limits) and light hors d’oeuvres.

Must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Proof of age required at check-in.

Tickets are non-refundable.

Participating wineries will be announced on January 8, 2018.

A portion of the proceeds benefit Oregon Classic Wine Auction and its benefactors.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walla-walla-wine-leftbank-annex-general-admission-tickets-39670852588?aff=efbeventtix.