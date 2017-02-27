 Calendar Home
Location:Leftbank Annex
Map:101 N Weidler St, Portland, OR 97227, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/walla-walla-wine-leftbank-annex/
All Dates:Feb 27, 2017 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Walla Walla Wine @ Leftbank Annex

Our wineries are excited to bring the Walla Walla Valley tasting experience to Portland. Under one roof, you can sample a selection of wines from more than 45 of the Valley’s wineries. Mingle with principals and winemakers who will pour for you and answer your questions, while sharing their insights on the vintage and their current releases. Experience the commitment and passion that gives the renowned wine region of the Walla Walla Valley its energy and personality. This opportunity will enhance your understanding of the wines produced in this inviting corner of Washington State. It is an experience that will leave you wanting to visit our town and see the inner workings of a very special wine community.

 

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walla-walla-wine-leftbank-annex-general-admission-tickets-28660091104.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

