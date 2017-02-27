Walla Walla Wine @ Leftbank Annex

Our wineries are excited to bring the Walla Walla Valley tasting experience to Portland. Under one roof, you can sample a selection of wines from more than 45 of the Valley’s wineries. Mingle with principals and winemakers who will pour for you and answer your questions, while sharing their insights on the vintage and their current releases. Experience the commitment and passion that gives the renowned wine region of the Walla Walla Valley its energy and personality. This opportunity will enhance your understanding of the wines produced in this inviting corner of Washington State. It is an experience that will leave you wanting to visit our town and see the inner workings of a very special wine community.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walla-walla-wine-leftbank-annex-general-admission-tickets-28660091104.